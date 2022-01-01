Go
Cafe Cour

We are happy to have reopened our doors At The Historic New Orleans Collection as part of our city's Phase II pandemic guidelines. We've paired down our menu while not compromising our commitment to locally sourced fresh food, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.
Limited seating due to capacity restrictions... Please call ahead to reserve a table (maximum of 4)
(504)365-8905

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

520 Royal St • $$

Avg 4.5 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

BYOS_Chicken
Egg & Cheese$7.00
Gumbo Cup Veg$6.25
Chips$2.00
Piperade w/Swiss Tart$7.00
BYOS_Ham
Pork Empanada$8.00
Seafood Empanada$9.00
BYOS_Turkey
Brioche Swirl (Apple Poblano Havarti Pecan)$4.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

520 Royal St

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
