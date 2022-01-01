Cafe Cour
We are happy to have reopened our doors At The Historic New Orleans Collection as part of our city's Phase II pandemic guidelines. We've paired down our menu while not compromising our commitment to locally sourced fresh food, vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options.
Limited seating due to capacity restrictions... Please call ahead to reserve a table (maximum of 4)
(504)365-8905
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
520 Royal St • $$
520 Royal St
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:05 pm
