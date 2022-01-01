Go
Toast

Cafe Crepe of Austin

Come in and enjoy!

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Café au Lait$4.25
Fresh Croissant with Jelly and Butter$5.50
Butter Croissant with Jelly and Butter *Contains Dairy and Wheat
Breakfast Croissant$9.75
Croissant sandwich with Egg, Ham or Bacon, Swiss or Cheddar Cheese *Contains Dairy and Wheat
Three Egg Omlette$10.75
Choice of 3 fillings, with side of Potatoes or Fruit *Potatoes contain Dairy
The Bruni$12.75
Spinach, goat cheese, carmelized onion, tomato, sun-dried tomato pesto, fresh basil, and mixed bell peppers *contains egg, dairy, flour
La Cannelle$7.25
Cinnamon, butter, sugar, whipped cream *contains egg, dairy, flour
House Blend$3.00
Chloe's Crêpe$10.50
Nutella, strawberries or bananas, whipped cream *contains egg, dairy, flour
Le Cafe Classic$11.25
Ham, swiss cheese, parmesan, green onion, with a dijon mustard sauce
Morning Crêpe$11.25
Egg, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, swiss cheese with choice of potatoes or fruit *contains egg, dairy, flour
See full menu

Location

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Austin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forthright

No reviews yet

We make honest food from scratch, prepared well, using quality ingredients. In the morning we pour Counter Culture coffee.

Anthem

No reviews yet

Get your evening started with a round trip food journey that starts in Texas and makes stops in the Midwest, Latin America, and Asia. Anthem is a pub that honors American comfort food with lip-smacking Asian and Latin flavors. We feature 40 craft beers and lick-your-plate-clean options for every appetite. Our playful and eclectic digs located on Austin’s Rainey Street make Anthem the perfect place for friends, canoodling, and any other shenanigans you’re into.

Via 313

No reviews yet

We are located at 96 Rainey St. on the left side of the patio at The Alibi. At this time The Alibi is open for dine in and patio seating. Orders may be placed for dine-in or for to-go. Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston