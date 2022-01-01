Cafe D'Alsace - 1703 2nd Ave
Scenes of Alsace come to the forefront when walking into our upper east side corner jewel. From the curved zinc bar decorated with suspended antique seltzer bottles, to our colorfully tiled floors; our cozy restaurant evokes the essence of Alsace at every turn.
At Cafe d’Alsace we pride ourselves on great service, a unique atmosphere, and a food and beverage program that has created a following that has allowed us to become a staple for foodies and locals alike for over a decade. We look forward to welcoming you to the family soon!
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
1703 2nd Avenue • $$
Location
1703 2nd Avenue
Manhattan NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
