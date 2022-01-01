Cafe De Cart

Go
Drive on up and get yourself a nice hot cup of coffee! We are a drive/walk up coffee truck located at The Food Truck Depot in Delaware, OH. Just a very short distance from downtown located on Potter St. between 36 and 37. We offer regular and specialty coffee drinks mornings and throughout the day. Coffee to me is like a nice warm blanket in a cup. Something soothing, smooth and comforting. I hope to see you soon.

59 Potter St

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Coffee
Salted Peanut Brittle
Savory and sweet with a touch of Caramel
Latté/Cappuccino$3.50
Cinnamon Praline Latte
Mexican Mocha (warm)
Chocolatey with a touch of spice!
Maple Pancake
Chai Latte$3.50
Chai tea with creamy frothed milk
Dirty Chai Latte$4.25
A Chai with creamy frothed milk anda shot of espresso.
Location

59 Potter St

Delaware OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
