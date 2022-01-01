Go
Toast

Cafe de France

Founded by Fred Gilani in 1982. Started as a French bakery and café serving soups, salads, and sandwiches. First store opened in Plano, Texas, on 15th St. where their cozy dining room made the Café a local favorite. Alan with his twin brother and sister along with his cousins joined his brother, Fred, in 1982 to make the Café a true family business. Of course, no family is complete without a woman’s touch, and that’s exactly what Alan’s wife, Minoo, brought to the dinner table when she joined the restaurant.
The restaurant is perfect for any occasion. Wether you’re on a romantic dinner for two, or catching a Sunday brunch with the family, Café de France is accommodating, appropriate, and appetizing! Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are paired with delightful deals - including Date Night, Early Bird Dinner and Breakfast Specials, and the Sunday Meal Deal.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

17370 Preston Rd. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)

Popular Items

Choc. Croissant$2.65
Texas French Toast and Egg$12.50
Ham and Cheese Omelette$13.99
Buttermilk Pancake Combo$13.99
2 Eggs Scrambled$3.99
Fettuccine Carbonara$14.99
HAM, BACON, ALFREDO SAUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE
Egg Croissant$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
Florentine Crepes$12.99
2 CREPES, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, SCRAMBLED EGGS, SWISS CHEESE
Chicken Marsala$16.99
MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, MARSALA WINE,DEMI GLACE
Toast$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17370 Preston Rd.

Dallas TX

Sunday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nelson’s Seafood Steaks Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

The place to go in Dallas, Texas for fresh and delicious Thai food for over 20 years. We go above and beyond to make every item on our extensive menu with the finest ingredients, and we have the perfect array of lunch and dinner to suit anyone's taste. So stop in today to sample our amazing cuisine, or call us to have your meal delivered directly to your doorstep. You can even have us cater your upcoming event and give your guests a meal to remember.

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

No reviews yet

Open Tuesday - Sunday
11:00am-8:00pm Or until sold out. Closed Monday

Scrambler Cafe - Dallas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston