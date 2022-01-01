Go
Cafe del Sol

California Pizzeria specializing in handmade gourmet pizzas, signature sandwiches, pasta, and salads. Our Waynesboro location offers dine-in, take out, delivery and even catering.

11119 Buchanan Trail East

Popular Items

Ham & Turkey Club$14.00
honey cured ham | smoked turkey | applewood bacon | lettuce | tomato | bacon aioli | ciabatta
Crab Nachos$14.00
homemade potato chips | seasoned lump crab | monterey cheddar | pico de gallo | chipotle aioli
California$14.00
romaine | field greens | heirloom tomato | avocado | roasted corn | black beans | grilled chicken | tortilla strips | jalapeno ranch
Cheesesteak$13.00
grilled steak | onions | mushrooms | bell peppers | provolone | mayo | ciabatta
Cuban$13.00
ham | pulled pork | swiss | pickle | dijon mustard aioli | ciabattaa
Crabcake$16.00
signature crabcake | provolone | tomato | old bay mayo | ciabatta
Avocado Club$14.00
grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | Avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta
Chicken Pesto$13.00
grilled chicken | basil pesto mayo | provolone | tomato | fresh basil | herb focaccia
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar
Chicken Tenders$7.00
3 tenders with a side of fries and bbq sauce
Location

11119 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
