Go
Toast

Cafe del Soul

Eat. Drink. Relax. Great food & good vibes are self-care at Cafe del Soul.

SMOOTHIES

247 Shoreline Highway • $$

Avg 4.1 (685 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Muse...$8.10
Ishtar's Delight Salad...$9.72
Quinoa Wrap...$12.07
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Quinoa Quesadilla...$12.07
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Chipotle Sunrise...$9.64
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Yummy Tummy Wrap...$7.64
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Nachos del Soul...$13.69
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Southwestern Salad...$10.45
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Quinoa Chipotle...$14.77
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Nachos de Maria...$12.61
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

247 Shoreline Highway

Mill Valley CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Earth Natural Foods

No reviews yet

* Indicates organic ingredient

Shoreline Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Equator Coffees Proof Lab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Limon Rotisserie | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Executive chef, Martín Castillo, and his brothers opened their first restaurant "Limon" in 2002 on 17th Street in the Mission. The goal was simple: introduce the dynamic flavors of Peruvian cuisine to the renowned San Francisco food scene. The restaurant quickly gained recognition from top restaurant critics and national publications.
Today, the Castillo family continues to own & operate multiple Limon Rotisserie locations in the Bay Area & beyond. On October 25th we happily celebrate Limón Day – declared by San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee in 2011.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston