Go
Toast

Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town

We're locally owned and operated and work hard to serve local produce and meats as well and to operate as eco-friendly a manner as possible. Thank you for supporting businesses in the 901!
We Offer our full menu Monday-Friday and offer our Coffee and Bakery Menu on Saturday and Sunday

110 Harbor Town Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheddar Bacon Scone$4.00
A signature item. Sharp cheddar, locally sourced bacon & black pepper folded into a fluffy buttermilk batter.
Commander Salad$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
Commander Pita$10.75
Zinne's East Original but in a warm pita, Fried chicken, corn, yellow cheddar, diced tomato and mixed greens with your choice of dressing
Chicken Strips$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
Iced Tea$2.00
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.25
House made biscuit with local Yoder Farms sausage, cheddar and a folded perfectly scrambled egg.
Iced Toddy Coffee
Iced coffee using our 16 hour cold brew toddy system: perfectly balanced.
See full menu

Location

110 Harbor Town Square

Memphis TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Central BBQ Catering

No reviews yet

Central BBQ Catering can deliver box lunches, dinner, and family style packages for your next meeting or event....

Cozy Corner BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crazy Gander Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Crazy Gander Coffee is the fresh start for a day and the spot to regroup on break, recharge at days end or pause for intermission during the downtown adventure.

117 Prime / Belle Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston