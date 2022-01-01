Go
From sunrise to sunset, we are family owned and run and have been serving the 901since 2008
Cafe Eclectic is a local coffee house and restaurant in Memphis, TN. The coffee bar features artisan Illy coffee and everything on our menu is made in house, from scratch. Breakfast is served all day and bread and pastries are made fresh daily.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

603 North McLean Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)

Popular Items

Home Made Waffle$6.00
A Traditional Buttermilk waffle
Granola & Yogurt$6.50
Housemade unsweetened yogurt & granola topped with seasonal berries.
Apple Cider
Steamed cider topped with whipped cream & caramel, dusted with cinnamon powder.
Hot Matcha Latte
London Fog$2.80
An earl grey latte with steamed milk lightly sweetened with vanilla.
Granola Cereal & Milk$4.25
House vegan granola cereal & a cold side of the milk of your choice. Topped with seasonal fruit when available.
Dammann Tea$2.00
Breakfast, Darjeeling, Earl Gray, Green Gunpowder, Green Tea with Mint, Jasmine, Jardin Bleu. Caffeine free : Herbal Peppermint, Chamomile.
Chai Latte
Oregon Chai with steamed milk, topped with froth & nutmeg.
Hot Cocoa
Monin chocolate sauce with steamed milk & whipped cream, dusted with cocoa powder.
Commander Salad$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

603 North McLean Blvd

Memphis TN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

