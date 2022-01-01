Cafe Eclectic
From sunrise to sunset, we are family owned and run and have been serving the 901since 2008
Cafe Eclectic is a local coffee house and restaurant in Memphis, TN. The coffee bar features artisan Illy coffee and everything on our menu is made in house, from scratch. Breakfast is served all day and bread and pastries are made fresh daily.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
603 North McLean Blvd • $$
Location
603 North McLean Blvd
Memphis TN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
