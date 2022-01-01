Go
Toast

Cafe Elena

Family Owned International Fusion Breakfast, Brunch and Bakery in Columbus, Ohio including Any Occasion Cakes, Pastries and Baked Goods. When You Expect More From Breakfast and Cake. Served By People With Care.

2054 Crown Plaza Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dulce De Leche$10.50
Stack of Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Vanilla Whipped Cream, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon and Dulce De Leche Caramel Sauce, Served with a Side of Maple Syrup
English Breakfast Blend$2.75
100% Arabica Coffee with Caramel Notes
British Breakfast$16.55
Two Eggs Any Style, Double Smoked Applewood Caramelized Bacon, British Banger, Grilled Homestyle Potatoes, Roasted Mushrooms, Baked Beans and Grilled Tomatoes served with a side of White Toast
Bacon Jam Burger$15.75
Angus Beef, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Blue Cheese and Our Signature Bacon Jam Served on a Brioche Bun. Your Choice of Grilled Homestyle Potatoes or Fresh Greens Salad with Bloody Orange Vinaigrette
Crepes De Nutella$8.75
Plain Crepes Filled with Nutella and Bananas, Topped with Crumbled Butter Finger and Chocolate Ganache
Nova Lox$9.75
Two Dill Savory Crepes Filled with Cream Cheese and Wrapped with Smoked Salmon
Blueberry Ricotta Lemon Pancakes$14.50
Stack of Three Blueberry Pancakes, Topped With Ricotta Whipped Cream, Bursting with Fresh Blueberries, Drizzle with Lemon Sauce and Lemon Zest, Served with Maple Syrup
Dutch Baby$14.50
A Large, Fluffy Germain Pancake is Excellent for Breakfast, Brunch and Even Dessert Any Time of the Year… Choose From TWO Options: Avocado, Ham and Egg or Banana Pecan Caramel Bourbon Sauce
See full menu

Location

2054 Crown Plaza Drive

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Neighbor's Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cuco's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Hummus Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Authentic Lebanese Cuisine

Panini Opa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston