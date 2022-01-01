Go
Toast

Oriole 9

Oriole 9 has always been known as a staple brunch spot in the heart of Woodstock but we've recently expanded our menus to be able to serve up soul-satisfying eats & craft cocktails day and night.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

17 Tinker St • $$

Avg 4.4 (847 reviews)

Popular Items

French Toast$11.00
Brioche bread french toast served with local real maple syrup & homemade whipped cream.
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.00
House made chicken tortilla soup topped with cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeños and home made corn tortilla crisps.
Egg Sandwich$5.00
Two eggs any style with your choice of cheddar or American cheese on choice of toast. Spice it up with optional Add-Ons!!
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, guacamole and choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla. Spice it up with some add-ons.
Set(s) of Utensils
CLICK HERE if you NEED utensils!!!
If you do not request utensils you will receive NONE!
House Made Corned Beef Hash Skillet$13.50
House-made corned beef hash with sautéed onions, potatoes, two eggs any style, and your choice of toast.
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Shishito Peppers, Bacon, Lettuce & Avocado Aioli on Ciabatta Bread. Served with your choice of fries or salad.
No Utensils
CLICK HERE and let us know if you want NO utensils!
Latte$4.50
Loaded Stuffed Tater Tots$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17 Tinker St

Woodstock NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pearl Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Moonrise Bagels

No reviews yet

Woodstock-based bagel shop featuring bagels stuffed with everyone's favorite comfort foods.

A & P Bar

No reviews yet

Cocktails and Comfort Food... come in or order online and enjoy!

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - WOODSTOCK

No reviews yet

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak.
Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston