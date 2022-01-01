Go
Toast

Cafe Express

We are passionate about creating beautiful and delicious food from our fine-dining kitchen, at neighborhood prices.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

210 Meyerland Plaza • $

Avg 4.5 (2592 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Orzo Soup
House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

210 Meyerland Plaza

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Tios

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Russo's Meyerland

Tapester's Grill

No reviews yet

Fresh Scratch Cooking the Southern Way! From Crispy Chicken Fried Chicken to Fresh Made House Bun to Colorful Cobb Salads, we got it all!

MioBrew - Bayou

No reviews yet

Specialty Coffee Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston