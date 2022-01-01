Cafe Express
We are passionate about creating beautiful and delicious food from our fine-dining kitchen, at neighborhood prices.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
210 Meyerland Plaza • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
210 Meyerland Plaza
Houston TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Los Tios
Come in and enjoy!
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Russo's Meyerland
Tapester's Grill
Fresh Scratch Cooking the Southern Way! From Crispy Chicken Fried Chicken to Fresh Made House Bun to Colorful Cobb Salads, we got it all!
MioBrew - Bayou
Specialty Coffee Bar