Cafe Express

We are passionate about creating beautiful and delicious food from our fine-dining kitchen, at neighborhood prices.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N • $$

Avg 3 (100 reviews)

Cafe Express Triple Deli Salad$12.69
House-made chicken salad, tuna salad & pesto pasta on a bed of romaine and spring mix lettuce with pine nuts, kalamata olives*, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, glazed pecans & our signature dressing (Contains Nuts)
Single Side Garlic Bread$2.49
Fresh ciabatta toasted with house made garlic butter and parsley (Vegetarian)
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
