Cafe EZ 2

6060 Marshalee Drive

Popular Items

big is beautiful$12.00
turkey ,ham or chicken ,chipotle aioli,lettuce,tomato, cheddar, bacon on a sour dough
philly cheese steak or chicken$12.00
lettuce tomato onion peppers aioli
tuna melt$12.00
tuna, cheese, aioli, lettuce, tomato
Add Fries or salad$3.00
add meats$2.00
blt chicken salad or tuna$8.95
veggie wedge wrap$10.00
pickled radish, carrots, beans, corns, aioli,peppers, avocado ,salsa
cubano$12.00
pulled pork, ham, onion, swiss, honey mustard aioli
soup$6.95
fried shrimp tossed in a Asian flare sauce, sesame seeds and green onions
tropical$7.50
strawberry, pineapples, mango, orange juice
Location

6060 Marshalee Drive

Elkridge MD

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Coal Fire was created in an attempt to perfect the most popular food in America...PIZZA. Our commitment to our artisan style pizza is exhibited by the freshness of our ingredients and the attention to detail taken during the preparation & cooking process. Our homemade dough is aged and hand tossed, we've created three original sauces, made daily, to please any palate, our fresh mozzarella is handmade in house daily and our Pizzaiolo brings everything together in the 900 degree coal oven.

RegionAle

No reviews yet

RegionAle was created with the goal of highlighting regionally famous American sandwiches and craft beers. These legendary sandwiches originate from across the country, including quintessential favorites such as the Maryland Crabcake, Philly Cheesesteak, and Florida Cubano. At RegionAle, we maintain the essence of these sandwiches while simultaneously modernizing them with fresh, unique ingredients.

