Cafe Fina

A friendly, counter service, neighborhood restaurant serving simple, made from scratch foods that have built a following that love us.
We serve Brunch Tuesday to Sunday from 8am-3pm and
Take-out Dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 4pm-8pm

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (463 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Milanese$18.95
Salmon Bowl$22.50
Green Chile Cheeseburger$12.95
Thai Chicken Noodle Bowl$19.50
Enchiladas$12.95
Chicken Parmesan$18.95
Apple Pie-$5.50
Green Goddess Salad$10.95
Apple and Blue Cheese Salad$10.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie-$1.75
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

624 Old Las Vegas Hwy

Santa Fe NM

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
