Bobcat Bite

No reviews yet

Nestled on Old Las Vegas Highway, the restaurant underwent a total facelift. While the original building remains true to its origin, the interior design reflects a contemporary, yet eclectic style that exudes old Santa Fe charm.

From Street Corn on the Cob to the classic Green Chile Cheeseburger and Southwest Fried Chicken, the menu is a feast, not only for the eye, but for the core.

The lavish Ribeye Steak will satisfy our most adventurous visitors, and pies and shakes will send us down memory lane and nurture our inner child.

And the patio… where the commanding Sangre de Cristo Mountains will inspire all of us to slow down and enjoy Bobcat Bite outdoor dining experience.

