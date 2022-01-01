Cafe Fina
A friendly, counter service, neighborhood restaurant serving simple, made from scratch foods that have built a following that love us.
We serve Brunch Tuesday to Sunday from 8am-3pm and
Take-out Dinner Tuesday to Saturday from 4pm-8pm
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy • $$
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy
Santa Fe NM
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
