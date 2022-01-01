Go
Cafe Floriana

Your neighborhood coffee shop! Come in to enjoy fresh bakery items, light breakfast fare, soup & sandwiches...all served up in a warm, welcoming space.

SANDWICHES

611 Veterans Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

Espresso Lattes
Rich espresso with steamed milk of your choice. Add flavored syrup for a special treat!
BIG Egg Sandwich$5.00
TWO eggs, TWO slices Canadian bacon, TWO slices cheddar cheese on sandwich roll with herbed butter.
Drip Coffee
Brewed coffee from Stone Creek. Roast and blend will vary.
Mochas$3.25
Espresso, steamed milk, and your choice of Dutch Chocolate or White Chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Peanut Butter Bowl$7.50
Acai Berry sorbet topped with house-made granola (CONTAINS ALMONDS, COCONUT), unsweetened coconut, apples, bananas, cocoa nibs, peanut butter, hemp seeds. Dairy free, gluten free & vegan!
Breakfast Bun$5.00
Egg, bacon and cheddar cheese baked in our bread dough.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie$4.85
Strawberries, banana, apple juice.
Baked Oatmeal$4.00
Rolled oats soaked in milk overnight and baked with cinnamon & brown sugar. Topped with fruit compote; see below for today's selection.
Red, White & Blue Bowl$7.50
Acai Berry sorbet topped with granola (contains almonds, coconut), blueberries, strawberries, banana, unsweetened coconut, hemp seeds. Dairy free, gluten free, vegan!
Classic Egg Sandwich$3.75
Egg, Canadian bacon and cheddar cheese on an English muffin with herbed butter
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

611 Veterans Ave

West Bend WI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
