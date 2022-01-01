Go
Toast

Cafe Gratitude

Café Gratitude is our expression of a world of plenty. Our food and people are a celebration of our aliveness. We select the finest ingredients to honor the earth and ourselves, as we are one and the same. We support local farmers, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and environmentally friendly products. Our food is prepared with love. We invite you to step inside and enjoy being someone that chooses: loving your life, adoring yourself, accepting the world, being generous and grateful every day, and experiencing being provided for. Have fun and enjoy being nourished. Welcome to Café Gratitude!

SMOOTHIES

300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A • $$

Avg 4.4 (5354 reviews)

Popular Items

I AM COOL$11.00
Mint Chocolate Chip Shake- vanilla ice cream, almond milk, mint, raw cacao nibs (Gluten Free)
SIDE BLACK BEANS$4.50
I AM HUMBLE$18.50
indian curry bowl- red lentil dal, roasted garnet yams, spinach, coconut mint chutney, spicy tomato jam, brown rice or quinoa (Gluten Free)
I AM HONEST$6.50
Maple Pumpkin coffee cake
I AM EXTRAORDINARY$17.00
gratitude coconut btla-coconut bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado, spicy cashew aioli, brioche bun choice of side salad or french fries
I AM LOVING$18.50
forbidden black rice bowl-quinoa, brussels sprouts, roasted yams, maple sesame glaze smashed avocado, pickled red onion, fresno chile peppers. garlic tahini dressing (Gluten Free)
I AM MAGICAL$18.50
black bean burger- cashew macadamia cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, brioche bun, choice of side salad or french fries (contains gluten) *gluten free option available
I AM WHOLE$18.50
macrobiotic bowl-braised butternut squash, stewed adzuki beans, kim chee, sea vegetables, sautéed kale, garlic tahini, toasted tamari almonds, brown rice or quinoa (Gluten Free)
SIDE MIXED VEGETABLES$4.50
DRESSINGS/SAUCES

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kombu Sushi

No reviews yet

Family owned and located in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles, Kombu Sushi provides guests with the familiar flavors of Japan in a contemporary yet relaxed atmosphere. We invite you, your friends, your dogs, and family to dine with us. Pet menu available.

Peking Tavern-Arts District

No reviews yet

Chinese Gastropub

Eat Drink Americano

No reviews yet

Bar | Eatery | Event Space
- Locally Sourced • Globally Inspired • Artisanally Produced -
We use the finest quality ingredients that are organic, sustainable, free range, hormone and antibiotic free meats

Eastside Luv

No reviews yet

Go Where You Are Celebrated, Not Merely Tolerated!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston