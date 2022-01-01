Go
Cafe Gratitude

Café Gratitude is our expression of a world of plenty. Our food and people are a celebration of our aliveness. We select the finest ingredients to honor the earth and ourselves, as we are one and the same. We support local farmers, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and environmentally friendly products. Our food is prepared with love. We invite you to step inside and enjoy being someone that chooses: loving your life, adoring yourself, accepting the world, being generous and grateful every day, and experiencing being provided for. Have fun and enjoy being nourished. Welcome to Café Gratitude!

1980 Kettner Blvd Suite 20

Popular Items

I AM COOL$11.00
Mint Chocolate Chip Shake- vanilla ice cream, almond milk, mint, raw cacao nibs (Gluten Free)
I AM HUMBLE$18.50
indian curry bowl- red lentil dal, roasted garnet yams, spinach, coconut mint chutney, spicy tomato jam, brown rice or quinoa (Gluten Free)
I AM WHOLE$18.50
macrobiotic bowl-braised butternut squash, stewed adzuki beans, kim chee, sea vegetables, sautéed kale, garlic tahini, toasted tamari almonds, brown rice or quinoa (Gluten Free)
DRESSINGS/SAUCES
SIDE MIXED VEGETABLES$4.50
I AM EXTRAORDINARY$17.00
gratitude coconut btla-coconut bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado, spicy cashew aioli, brioche bun choice of side salad or french fries
I AM HONEST$6.50
Maple Pumpkin coffee cake
I AM MAGICAL$18.50
black bean burger- cashew macadamia cheddar, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, brioche bun, choice of side salad or french fries (contains gluten) *gluten free option available
I AM LOVING$18.50
forbidden black rice bowl-quinoa, brussels sprouts, roasted yams, maple sesame glaze smashed avocado, pickled red onion, fresno chile peppers. garlic tahini dressing (Gluten Free)
SIDE BLACK BEANS$4.50
Location

1980 Kettner Blvd Suite 20

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
