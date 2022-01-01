Go
Cafe Gratitude

Café Gratitude is our expression of a world of plenty. Our food and people are a celebration of our aliveness. We select the finest ingredients to honor the earth and ourselves, as we are one and the same. We support local farmers, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and environmentally friendly products. Our food is prepared with love. We invite you to step inside and enjoy being someone that chooses: loving your life, adoring yourself, accepting the world, being generous and grateful every day, and experiencing being provided for. Have fun and enjoy being nourished. Welcome to Café Gratitude!

SMOOTHIES

512 Rose Ave Suite A

Avg 4.4 (7870 reviews)

Popular Items

I AM LOVING (GF)$18.50
FORBIDDEN BLACK RICE BOWL - roasted garnet yams, brussels sprouts, maple sesame dressing, smashed avocado, quinoa, garlic tahini, pickled carrots & red onions, cilantro
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

512 Rose Ave Suite A

Venice CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
