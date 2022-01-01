Cafe Habana - Midtown

Schnipper's - Times Square

No reviews yet

Schnippers is a family owned and operated restaurant serving classic

American food. Whether it's a salad or burger, we always use fresh

ingredients with the highest goodness grade. We focus on delivering maximum

satisfaction and joy for hungry New Yorkers no matter what they order at the

counter. Care is our most critical ingredient. That's why we source from the

best providers and scratch cook our food. We offer a menu of choices to

leave your mind and body in good spirits. Anyone in a group can find

something exceptional and fulfilling on our menu to meet their needs. We

serve every guest with the same passion and verve for more than a quarter of

a century.

