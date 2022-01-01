Cafe Habana - Midtown
THANK YOU FOR DINING WIHT US!!
Follow us @CafeHabana
www.CafeHabana.com
307 West 38th St
Location
307 West 38th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Schnipper's - Times Square
Schnippers is a family owned and operated restaurant serving classic
American food. Whether it's a salad or burger, we always use fresh
ingredients with the highest goodness grade. We focus on delivering maximum
satisfaction and joy for hungry New Yorkers no matter what they order at the
counter. Care is our most critical ingredient. That's why we source from the
best providers and scratch cook our food. We offer a menu of choices to
leave your mind and body in good spirits. Anyone in a group can find
something exceptional and fulfilling on our menu to meet their needs. We
serve every guest with the same passion and verve for more than a quarter of
a century.
Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Come in and enjoy!
Sticky's Finger Joint
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice