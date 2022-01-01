Cafe Homestead
Please place an order here to-go or for delivery.
HAMBURGERS
608 Dry Creek Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
608 Dry Creek Road
Waco TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pollo Regio
Come in and enjoy!
Lakeside
Come in and enjoy!
Wako Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Stay Classy Waco
A modern bar & kitchen in the heart of downtown Waco featuring amazing wine, great local brews, and will soon feature some great cocktails! Remember to Always Stay Classy, Waco.