The Hon

Comfort food and Maryland classics.

1002 West 36th Street

Popular Items

Tater Tots$4.99
Classic Burger$9.99
7oz Angus Beef Burger with lettuce, tomato and onion, with chips and a pickle.
Hon's Hot Crab Dip$12.99
Maryland Style, crab, cheddar cheese, chives, served with french bread
Hon Salad$9.99
Tomato, cucumber, feta, bacon, and homemade dill vinaigrette - add protein.
Big Bay Club$24.99
Crabcake, shrimp salad, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a triple decker sandwich.
Hampden Burger$12.99
7oz angus beef burger with balsamic onion jam, lettuce tossed in secret sauce, cheddar cheese, served with chips and a pickle.
Cream of Crab Bowl$9.99
16 oz.
Cream based, lump crab.
FAMILY FEAST OFFER$129.99
IMPORTANT DETAILS ENCLOSED !!!!!!
PLACE ORDER BY DECEMBER 18TH AND RECIEVE A FREE BOTTLE OF WINE (details forthcoming)
NO ORDERS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER MONDAY DEC 21ST @ 2PM
ORDER PICK-UP IS AVAILABLE ON THURSDAY DEC 24TH FROM 10 AM- 3 PM
CURBSIDE PICK-UP IS AVAILABLE
Serves 4 guests
Marinated Roasted Tenderloin of Beef cooked Medium Rare
Mixed Baby Lettuce Salad with Bleu Cheese Dressing
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Butter & Heavy Cream
Fresh Asparagus with Lemon Herb Compound Butter
Black Forest Cake
HON Burger$14.99
7oz angus beef burger topped with melted cheddar, crispy Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, crunchy onion straws, and our spicy special sauce; served with chips and a pickle.
Fritz$13.99
Grilled chicken salad, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese with Utz chips and a pickle.
Location

1002 West 36th Street

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
