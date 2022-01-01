Cafe J
Cafe J is the first of its kind! A fully stocked coffee, pizza and salad bar. Including a beautifully redone interior to show case its in-house featured bakery, J-Bake! All KOSHER! We strive to be the best for our home town community of Ormond Beach.
PIZZA • SALADS
366 West Granada Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
366 West Granada Blvd
Ormond Beach FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
River Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Lulu's Oceanside Grill
Come in and enjoy!
J Grill
J Grill has been providing Central and North Florida with authentic middle eastern and kosher cuisine since 2002. We have brought the authenticity of middle eastern food from old-time family recipes with a mix of modern style. Enjoy our bold foods bringing you a true experience and taste of home.
THE MAVERICK RESORT
Come in and enjoy!