Go
Toast

Cafe J

Cafe J is the first of its kind! A fully stocked coffee, pizza and salad bar. Including a beautifully redone interior to show case its in-house featured bakery, J-Bake! All KOSHER! We strive to be the best for our home town community of Ormond Beach.

PIZZA • SALADS

366 West Granada Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Water$1.50
Build Your Own Personal Pie (10")$10.00
Make the pizza you've always wanted! We have unlimited toppings to choose from!
*Toppings are subject to availability. We will do our best to fulfill the order. Please call to confirm availability.
Build Your Own Salad$8.00
Here is a salad that everyone can enjoy! With four different bases and endless extras you're sure to find the salad of your dreams. Choose between a Small (24 oz) bowl or Large (32 oz) bowl.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

366 West Granada Blvd

Ormond Beach FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

River Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lulu's Oceanside Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J Grill

No reviews yet

J Grill has been providing Central and North Florida with authentic middle eastern and kosher cuisine since 2002. We have brought the authenticity of middle eastern food from old-time family recipes with a mix of modern style. Enjoy our bold foods bringing you a true experience and taste of home.

THE MAVERICK RESORT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston