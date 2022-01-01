Go
Cafe La Taza

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2475 Mission St. • $$

Avg 4 (766 reviews)

Popular Items

California Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Grilled chicken breast on ciabatta bread with chipotle aioli, Monterrey jack cheese, lettuce. tomato. onions and guacamole. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, tomato, toasted almonds, crispy rice noodles, chopped cilantro tossed in sesame soy vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken in peanut sauce and sesame seeds
Bagel with cream cheese$4.25
Bagel w cream cheese
Cali Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, tomato, and shaved Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with sliced avocado
Turkey Club$14.95
Turkey, grilled bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese on wheat bread with house aioli. Served with potato chips, fries or salad
Egg Bagel$4.75
One scrambled egg with jack cheese in a buttered bagel
House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, with tomatoes, cucumber and shredded carrots tossed in our red vinaigrette dressing
La Taza Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, chopped bacon, cranberries, toasted almonds and feta cheese tossed in red vinaigrette
Chilaquiles$15.95
Choice of spicy red or mild green sauce. Fresh tortilla chips with sauce topped with queso freco and sour cream and green onions with scrambled eggs and black beans
The Basic$9.95
Two eggs any style, choice of house potatoes, black beans or fresh fruit and Toast - Add bacon $2
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2475 Mission St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
