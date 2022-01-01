Cafe Lahooti
We serve authentic bubble teas from Taiwan full of flavors and freshly made bobas.
Our freshly brewed speciality coffee is the best in the town with a variety of options.
We have a variety of home made Ice creams and soft serve.
96 E Main Street
Popular Items
Location
Smithtown NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
