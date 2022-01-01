Go
Toast

Cafe Lahooti

We serve authentic bubble teas from Taiwan full of flavors and freshly made bobas.
Our freshly brewed speciality coffee is the best in the town with a variety of options.
We have a variety of home made Ice creams and soft serve.

96 E Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ROSE MILK TEA
OUR FRESH BREWED EARL GREY TEA SHAKEN WITH THE ROSE FLAVOR,
NON DAIRY CREAMER AND ICE.
LETS TAKE THIS BLACK TEA RIGHT INTO THE NEXT LEVEL WITH THIS ROSE FLAVOR.
TROPICAL Oolong TEA
TROPICAL FRUITS REAL FLAVOR SAUCE SHAKEN WITH JASMINE GREEN TEA & SERVED WITH THE ICE.
See full menu

Location

96 E Main Street

Smithtown NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

American Burger

No reviews yet

We're offering curbside pickup now. Call us when you arrive at the restaurant and we will bring your order out to you!

Alexandros Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Raan Thai

No reviews yet

Long Island's favorite Thai restaurant. We serve authentic Thai dishes, and we offer vegan and gluten options.

Garguilo's Bakery

No reviews yet

Ask about our speciality cakes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston