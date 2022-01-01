Go
Café Landmark

Speciality Coffee, Bubble Tea, homelike breakfasts, appetizers, desserts, healthy options

10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131

Popular Items

ICED CARAMEL LATTE$5.00
BANH ME$8.00
CLASSIC FRUIT MILK TEA$3.95
Crepes plain with ghee (3) 180 g$6.00
ICED TIGER SUGAR SPECIALITY COFFEE$5.00
VEG POT STICKERS (6it)$6.00
Chicken Soup 350 ml$4.50
Clear chicken & vegetables broth. You can boost it with egg noodles and/or perfect egg. Slice of toasted bread at your request.
TIGER MAMA with Boba & Milk Foam$5.50
Cheese Pancakes (syrniki) (3)$8.00
Famous Ukrainian and Russian breakfast. Gentle. Delicious. Sweet.
ICED LEMON LOAF CAKE$3.00
Lemon Loaf cake made using the juice of fresh California lemons. This treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing. It's made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives. Delectable with breakfast coffee and throughout the day, on a plate or on the go, it satisfies a person's sweet tooth any time from dawn past dark.
Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make your dessert perfect.
Johns Creek GA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
