Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street Boston
900 Beacon Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Dishes$5.00
Falafel Side$4.00
Falafel Hummus Bowl (V)$15.00
Balls of Falafel served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Sinia Kebab$18.00
Grilled Beef & Lamb Served in Freshly Baked Focaccia with Smoked Eggplant, Tomatoes & Red Onion Garnished with Tahini & Chickpeas, Parsley, Harissa Oil
Served with a Chopped Salad.
Halloumi Sticks$9.00
Fried Halloumi Cheese (Sheep's Cheese), Served with Marinara Sauce.
Rosé Pasta$16.00
Tomato Sauce and Cream, Garnished with Parmesan Cheese
Landwer’s Famous Schnitzel$18.00
Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side Dish.
Mediterranean Salad (GF)$14.00
Lettuce Mix ,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Radish, Sumac with Lemon Mint Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
900 Beacon Street

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
