Go
Toast

Cafe Landwer

383 Chestnut Hill Ave Brighton
Supreme in Quality

383 Chestnut Hill Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1405 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad (GF)$14.00
Lettuce Mix ,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red and Yellow Bell Peppers, Cucumber, Radish, Sumac with Lemon Mint Dressing
Bread$2.00
Farmer’s Market Cauliflower (V/GF)$11.00
Cauliflower Baked with Silan, Served on a Bed of Tahini with Tomato Salsa
Landwer’s Famous Schnitzel$18.00
Breaded Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side Dish.
Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl$16.00
Spiced Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Falafel Side$4.00
Falafel Hummus Bowl (V)$15.00
Balls of Falafel served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
Side Dishes$5.00
Mushrooms Hummus Bowl (V)$15.00
Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions served on Homemade Fresh Daily Hummus with Olive Oil, Tahini, Paprika & Parsley. Served with 2 Pitas on the Side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

383 Chestnut Hill Ave

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amelia's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cityside American Tavern - Boston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Achilitos Taqueria

No reviews yet

Fresh Mexican Food
Burritos, Bowls, Taco, Salads

Buddha Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston