Go
Toast

Cafe Leonelli

Come in and enjoy!

5500 Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.1 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

Mortadella Sand$7.50
Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
roasted chicken, little gem lettuce, parmigiano reggiano & croutons
Tomato Basil Soup$10.00
Balsamic Strawberry$15.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato & herb dressing.
*served cold*
Pepperoni Slice$8.25
tomato, caciocavallo & Sicilian oregano
Latte
Chai Latte
Bacon Egg & Cheese Cornetto$6.50
eggs, bacon, provolone & hot peppers
Tomato Caprese Sand$7.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5500 Main Street

Houston TX

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ono Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BCN Taste & Tradition

No reviews yet

BCN Taste & Tradition, the name gives a nod to Barcelona and the meld of traditional and modern Spanish cuisine. Chef Luis Roger has just relocated from Girona, Spain - trained under Michelin Chef Ferran Adria at elBulli- and taught at the renowned culinary school Aula Gastronomica de l’Emporada. <br>Located on a 1920’s era Victorian home in the trendy Montrose/Museum District (4210 Roseland St.). BCN Taste & Tradition will recreate an authentic Spanish style dining experience with unparalleled service. The menu will showcase all the fantastic, cutting-edge haute cuisine that put Spain on the world stage.

FIORI

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Jardinier MFAH

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston