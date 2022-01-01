Go
Cafe Liefde

Food made with love

105 W Main Street

Popular Items

Peach Blossom Kombucha$5.00
Avocado Smoked Salmon Flatbread$14.00
Bulgogi Beef Bowl$18.00
Mile High Parfait$9.00
Greek Yogurt | Pinot Noir+Berry Compote | Vegan Hemp Granola | Banana | Honey
Bulgogi Beef Bowl$18.00
Pickled Jalapeno | Watermelon Radish | | Cilantro | Scallion | Gochujang Cucumber| Brown Rice
Sautéed Kale Salad$8.00
Diced Cranberry | Napa Cabbage| Brussels | Crispy Bacon
Location

105 W Main Street

Syracuse IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
