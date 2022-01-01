Go
Cafe Literato

1920 Northwestern Ave

Popular Items

Chili Lime Chicken Salad$10.50
Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Basil, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Fig & Pear Pizza$9.90
Fig Puree, Feta, Ricotta, Pear, Fontina, Toasted Almond, Arugula
Pepperoni Pizza$9.80
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Marinara, Torn Basil
Spinach & Berries Salad$9.00
Strawberries, Grapes, Dried Cranberries, Feta, Green Onions, Almonds, Cherry Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $2
Literato Club$10.00
Black Forest Ham, Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Swiss, Basil Pesto Mayo, Rustic Italian Batard
Chili Lime Chicken Sandwich$9.80
Grilled Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Basil, Chipotle Aioli, Fresh Lime Juice, Rustic Italian Batard
Smoked BBQ Pork & Corn Pizza$10.50
BBQ Pulled Pork, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Smoked Cheddar, Green Onion, Chipotle Drizzle
Margherita Pizza$9.20
Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Torn Basil
Greek City Salad$9.50
Romaine, Red Peppers, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Arugula, Cucumber, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $2
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$9.80
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Caramelized Balsamic Onions, Roma Tomato, Basil Pesto Mayo, Rustic Italian Batard
West Lafayette IN

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
