Cafe LuLu
Open since April of 2001, LuLu is an eclectic cafe and bar located in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee. Offering a variety of unique hot sandwiches, salads, and soup, this turn-of-the-century building has become a fun and funky spot for a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner.
2265 S Howell Ave
Popular Items
Location
2265 S Howell Ave
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Avalon Theater
Welcome to the Avalon Atmospheric Theater!
Sorella
Old school meets new school, East Coast meets Midwest, with a Southern-style Italian restaurant landing right in the middle of it all.
Makk'n'Cheese
It ain't easy being cheesy:)
The Busy Beestro
We believe the best things in life happen at the table!