Go
Toast

Cafe LuLu

Open since April of 2001, LuLu is an eclectic cafe and bar located in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee. Offering a variety of unique hot sandwiches, salads, and soup, this turn-of-the-century building has become a fun and funky spot for a quick lunch or a relaxed dinner.

2265 S Howell Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mid-East Falafel Pita$9.95
Ground chickpeas hand-mixed with our own blend of Middle Eastern spices and deep fried, topped with fresh tabouleh salad, and served with a side of creamy feta-yogurt sauce.
Santa Fe Cheddar Melt$10.95
Sharp cheddar cheese melted on toasted sourdough bread, topped with ripe avocado, thin-sliced red onion, fresh tomatoes, and bacon.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Served with choice of side
The Smokehouse Burger$11.95
Seasoned with a smoky blend of spices and topped with sharp cheddar, crisp bacon, and red onion.
Mediterranean Steak Pita$10.25
Thin slices of grilled flank steak marinated in Mediterranean seasonings, topped with feta cheese and a fresh tomato and Kalamata olive relish.
Faux Bahn Mi$11.50
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
Car Make/Model/Color
Make sure to enter the make, model, and color of your car into the Special Instructions box below. Pull into our loading zone on Howell Ave and we'll bring your food out when it's all set, no need to come in or call!
*Please note that orders with alcohol are NOT eligible for curbside pickup*
Bleu LuLu$5.00
A double order of LuLu chips with a large side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce.
The Classic Burger$10.95
Our classic burger topped with your choice of cheddar, provolone, swiss, or bleu cheese. Add bacon for $1.00.
Sesame Chicken Pita$9.95
Sesame, ginger, and rice wine vinegar marinated chicken breast, grilled and topped with a cucumber-scallion-sweet pepper relish and served with a side of chile-cilantro mayo.
See full menu

Location

2265 S Howell Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Avalon Theater

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Avalon Atmospheric Theater!

Sorella

No reviews yet

Old school meets new school, East Coast meets Midwest, with a Southern-style Italian restaurant landing right in the middle of it all.

Makk'n'Cheese

No reviews yet

It ain't easy being cheesy:)

The Busy Beestro

No reviews yet

We believe the best things in life happen at the table!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston