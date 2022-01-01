Go
Toast

Cafe Luna - Main Street

Cafe with weekend brunch

612 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Two Grilled Honey Biscuits$5.00
Harvest Chopped$14.00
Beet Salad w/ Crab Cakes$16.00
Southwest Quesadilla$10.00
Turkey Club$11.00
Kitchen Sink$17.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$16.00
Make Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
BBQ Chopped$15.00
Cobb$15.00
See full menu

Location

612 Main Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

No reviews yet

THIS IS REAL FOOD. FROM THE OVEN.
Area Four is fueled by creativity, fearlessness, and an unrelenting commitment to quality.
We use amazing ingredients, and we make food from scratch. We’re getting back to basics.

CATALYST RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cafe Luna Catering

No reviews yet

Cafe with weekend brunch

Sebastians

No reviews yet

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston