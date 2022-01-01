Go
Toast

Cafe Maddie

CURBSIDE SERVICE, Breakfast, Peet's Coffee, Fresh Baked Goods, Pizza Gourmet Sandwiches, Emack and Bolio's Ice Cream and More with an awesome ocean view. OPEN YEAR ROUND, COMMUTER SPECIALS

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

895 Quincy Shore Drive • $

Avg 4.5 (629 reviews)

Popular Items

Brew Of the Day
Boston Lite$8.99
Hot Stuffed Pressed Bagel$9.29
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

895 Quincy Shore Drive

Quincy MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hancock Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Townshend

No reviews yet

Past meets present at this modern, minimalist American tavern in Presidents Place that's named for the Townshend Acts of the 1760s and surrounded by a number of Quincy Center historic landmarks. The menu offers rustic-refined spins on seafood, plus plenty of bar bites, all washed down with New England craft beers and creative cocktails.

16C

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston