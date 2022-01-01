Cafe Maddie
CURBSIDE SERVICE, Breakfast, Peet's Coffee, Fresh Baked Goods, Pizza Gourmet Sandwiches, Emack and Bolio's Ice Cream and More with an awesome ocean view. OPEN YEAR ROUND, COMMUTER SPECIALS
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
895 Quincy Shore Drive • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
895 Quincy Shore Drive
Quincy MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Hancock Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
The Townshend
Past meets present at this modern, minimalist American tavern in Presidents Place that's named for the Townshend Acts of the 1760s and surrounded by a number of Quincy Center historic landmarks. The menu offers rustic-refined spins on seafood, plus plenty of bar bites, all washed down with New England craft beers and creative cocktails.
16C
Come in and enjoy!