Cafe Mangal

SMOKED SALMON

555 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)

Popular Items

Grandmother's Lemon Cake$7.50
WARM CHICKEN PANINI$16.75
Sliced Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Basil Pesto Mayonnaise, on French Roll
PROS-MOZ SALAD$19.75
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Basil,
Oregano, Olive Oil, House Vinaigrette and Balsamic Vinegar
SHEPHERD SALAD$15.75
Mesclun Mix, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Green Pepper, Parsley and Croutons, Olive Oil
GRILLED CHEESE SAND$11.25
Tiramisu$7.50
MOZ-TOM SALAD$18.25
Mesclun Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil & House Vinaigrette
MEDITER SALAD$19.25
Mesclun Mix , Feta Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and
CHICKEN SAND$16.25
Sliced Chicken, Honey Mustard Dressing, Tomatoes, Lettuce & Parsley on Multi Grain
TOM-MOZ SAND$15.75
Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Fresh Basil, Oregano and Olive Oil on French roll
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

555 Washington Street

Wellesley MA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
