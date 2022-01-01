Cafe Mangal
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON
555 Washington Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
555 Washington Street
Wellesley MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Cottage Wellesley
Since 2007, The Cottage Wellesley has been a go-to, full-service, casual dining restaurant in Wellesley, MA for guests looking for fresh, clean, coastal cuisine with the comfort and warmth of New England hospitality. The Cottage Owners, John and Laura Wolfe, aim for the restaurant to be a dependable, comfortable, every-day eatery offering lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Sundays. The Cottage strives to bring fresh and honest product to the menu, sourcing local whenever possible, and pushes the creative culinary scene in Boston’s metro-west suburbs.
Wellesley Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Rice Burg
Come in and enjoy!
Laughing Monk Cafe
Come in and enjoy!