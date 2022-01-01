Cafe Martin West Street
Come in and enjoy!
7 West Street
Location
7 West Street
Newton MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hearty Teriyaki Newton
Japanese-American Style Cooked-to-Order Hearty Meals. We get fresh food and ingredients daily. Perfect place to get Grab and Go when you are on a run.
Pátzcuaro Taqueria & Bar
Authentic Family owned Mexican Taqueria!
Flourhouse
Your neighborhood bakery
Moldova Restaurant
We bring traditional Eastern European Cuisine, to remind you of the home cooking you have been raised with.