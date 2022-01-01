Café Meli
our name means honey, a place soo sweet
5200 Portage Road
Popular Items
Location
5200 Portage Road
Portage MI
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Angelo's - Portage MI
Come in and enjoy!
La Chiva Colombian food truck
Come in and enjoy! the unique Colombian fast food.
Traveler's Cafe and Pub
Fresh American food with destination themed menus.
Taco Bob's
Our philosophy has evolved over the course of the 30 years to adapt to the changing times. But the two main principles of our services have never changed. Welcome our customers as family and provide the healthiest and most delicious dining experience.
Grounded in Kalamazoo since 1986, Taco Bob's prioritizes the commitment to our customers through quality ingredients and consistently exceeding customer expectations to further our imprint in the community pursuing lifelong relationships.