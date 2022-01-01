Go
Toast

Cafe Milano

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

3251 Prospect St. NW • $$$

Avg 4.5 (4617 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3251 Prospect St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sovereign

No reviews yet

Take Sovereign to-go! We have over 300 bottled beers available for retail purchase. Orders can be placed with your server or from your mobile device and picked up at the host stand.

Das Ethiopian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Officina

No reviews yet

Chef Stefanelli is curating a shopping and dining experience highlighting fine wine, artisanal pastas, specialty snacks, preserves, and more favorites guests have enjoyed at our flagship at the Wharf. Georgetown is designed to deliver the finest in Italian gastronomy in an inviting neighborhood space.

All About Burger - 1424 Wisconsin Ave

No reviews yet

Mono By All About Burger

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston