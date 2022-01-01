Cafe Milano
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
3251 Prospect St. NW • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3251 Prospect St. NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Sovereign
Take Sovereign to-go! We have over 300 bottled beers available for retail purchase. Orders can be placed with your server or from your mobile device and picked up at the host stand.
Das Ethiopian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Officina
Chef Stefanelli is curating a shopping and dining experience highlighting fine wine, artisanal pastas, specialty snacks, preserves, and more favorites guests have enjoyed at our flagship at the Wharf. Georgetown is designed to deliver the finest in Italian gastronomy in an inviting neighborhood space.
All About Burger - 1424 Wisconsin Ave
Mono By All About Burger