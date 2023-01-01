Coffee Milano Cafe - 58 CENTER ST
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
58 CENTER ST, MIDDLEBORO MA 02346
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
KKatie's Express - Plympton - PLYMPTON 286 Main St
No Reviews
286 Main St Plympton, MA 02367
View restaurant
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links - 695 Pine Street
No Reviews
695 Pine Street Brigdewater, MA 02324
View restaurant