Cafe Miranda

Open TH-SAT 11:30-8, 'til 8:30 F & SA. Indoor dining and outdoor Fire Bar. We accept reservations after 4pm for indoor seating. Outside is first-come-first served. Takeout also available.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

15 Oak Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1246 reviews)

Popular Items

SORTA LASAGNA$17.00
a sheet of our fresh pasta folded over ricotta, mozzarella, provolone & romano, our “Latex” \t(marinara, yes, a story) wood fired, wilted spinach
FISH CAKE$18.50
house smoked haddock, aromatic veg, focaccia & herbs. Pan fried in FEVOO w/garlic-parsley aioli & roasted red pepper
SALLY'S
arugula, radicchio, garlic, red onion, FEVOO, lemon, locatelli seco, raisins, walnuts
FULL HOUSE$9.50
seasonal mixed greens w/FEVOO, romano & lemon wedge
DEMI HOUSE$6.50
seasonal mixed greens w/FEVOO, romano & lemon wedge
Mac and Cheese$8.00
House noodles, brick oven \tbaked, lots and lotsa cheese
Donate to Cooking for Community
We are partnering with Cooking for Community, with the support of Hannaford, to provide 100 meals/week for the rest of 2020 to local organizations supporting hungry Mainers (through the AIO Food Pantry, The Landing Place and The Homeless Coalition). Donate now to help us carry the program into 2021.
ET TU BRUTUS
(kills a Caesar) romaine & radicchio, creamy romano dressing, focaccia croutons, red onion, finish \tof parsley, shredded romano, lemon wedge side
BEETS & ARUGULA
shredded beet dressing tossed w/arugula, radicchio, walnuts, fennel seed, \thorseradish, onion, garlic & raisins w/FEVOO & balsamic
WEDGIE
romaine w/“I dreamt of Jerry” creamy zippy bleu cheese dressing, red onion, parsley, tomatoes, \tFEVOO & vinegar
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

15 Oak Street

Rockland ME

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
