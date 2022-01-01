Go
Cafe Moulin

Breakfast base restaurant, specializing crepes and French toast. Come on in and enjoy!

732 Filbert Street

Popular Items

Classic French Toast$7.00
two thick slices brioche and side maple butter
Tivoli$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, baby spinach, pesto and side salad
Avocado Toast$12.00
smashed avocado, over-easy eggs, bacon, harissa aioli
Bristol$11.00
Turkey, goat gouda cheese, avocado, béchamel and side salad
Super Belgium$9.00
Belgium cookie spread, dark chocolate, strawberry and banana
Ottawa$12.00
eggs, bacon, melted brie and side fruits
Alaska$12.00
smoked salmon, herb cream, baby spinach, pesto and side salad
Sofia$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, sautéed vegetables, harissa aioli and side fruits
Nutella Crepe$5.00
nutella
Ham & Swiss$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
Location

Shadyside PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
