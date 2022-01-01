Go
Cafe Moxo

Cafe Moxo is a locally owned and operated restaurant passionate about our food, service, employees & our community.

SANDWICHES

411 E Adams St • $$

Avg 4.8 (560 reviews)

Popular Items

homemade noodles w/ chicken soup$4.75
our most popular soup with hand rolled noodles
chips$1.85
chicken pot pie (ea)$8.25
signature lunch item
southwest cobb salad (gf)$9.25
romaine. chicken, bacon. diced egg. tomato. carrots. shredded cheddar. tortilla strips. chipotle vinaigrette
rice crispy(gf)$2.99
giant square with melted greatness
1/2 sand/soup/side$12.50
fruit cup$1.85
seasonal cuts usually consisting of grapes & pineapple
bag lunch$12.50
cafe sandwich. two sides
box lunch$13.99
cafe sandwich or salad. 2 sides. cafe cookie
1/2 sand/salad/side$12.50
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

411 E Adams St

Springfield IL

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

