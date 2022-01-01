Go
Toast

Cafe of India

Come and join us for delicious lunch buffet during Tues-Sat or regular menu throughout the day. We specialize in Northern Indian food.

DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

155 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1139 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Garlic Naan$4.50
Naan$3.95
Lamb Samosa$8.00
Saag Paneer$15.00
Chicken Saagwala$15.99
Tawa Shrimp$11.00
Tandori Salmon Tikka$22.00
Lamb Biryani$18.00
Vegetable Samosa$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

155 Main St

Maynard MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maynard Pizza and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bull Spit Brewing Maynard

No reviews yet

The Tap Room at Bull Spit Brewing Company, located within the Mill complex in Maynard, MA is a great spot to bring the family for food, drinks, music and fun!

Smack Noodle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pleasant Cafe

No reviews yet

978.897.4511

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston