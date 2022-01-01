Go
Toast

Cafe Ole

Welcome to Cafe Olé, located in Midtown, Memphis! We are one of Memphis’ premiere eateries, featuring modern Mexican cuisine and the finest signature cocktails. We’re located in the historic Cooper-Young district in beautiful Midtown, Memphis, TN. Stop in and try one of our legendary margaritas or tempt your taste buds with our infamous bacon wrapped stuffed shrimp.
We look forward to your visit!

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN • $$

Avg 4 (915 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole$7.00
Crazy Corn$5.00
Mexican Rice$3.00
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Blackened Gulf Shrimp over lime ghost pepper cheese grits. Finished with peppers, onions, tomatoes and chorizo cream sauce.
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Two Eggs Anyway$3.00
Calabasitas$4.00
Sautéed zucchini, tomato, onion, and Monterey jack cheese with a splash of cream
Charro Beans$4.00
Chicken And Steak Fajita For 1$14.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
5 Bacon Wrap Shrimp$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN

Memphis TN

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Minglewood Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dru's Place

No reviews yet

A neighborhood bar where there is always something going on! Opened in August of 2008, Dru’s offers patrons a large selection of entertainment choices. We are now a full-service bar and in a non-smoking environment! We have added a fantastic patio for smokers that includes a video feed of the stage so you won't miss a thing! We offer Karaoke, Drag Shows, Live Comedy, Pool, Jukebox, etc. At Dru's, it is all about having fun in a clean comfortable environment.
But in the end, what sets us apart is our service. When you spend time at Dru’s you will experience friendly service from people who really care. We know you have many choices when it comes to going out in Memphis, and we work hard to earn your business & your loyalty.
If you want to just hang out in a comfortable, clean, relaxed environment, Dru’s is a place you can call home.

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

StickEm

No reviews yet

Fresh and delicious eats.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston