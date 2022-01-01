Go
Cafe Ole World Grill

Burritos, Tacos, Quesadillas, & more

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

2 N 6th St • $

Avg 4.1 (213 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Guacamole (2oz.)$1.50
Freshly made guacamole everyday
Small Chips & Salsa$2.50
Chips & Homemade salsa
Chicken Burrito$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Salsa
Shytown Quesadilla$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese Blend,
& Chipotle Aioli
Chicken Quesadilla$8.25
Marinated grilled chicken & cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla
Fountain or Iced Tea$2.15
Taco Kits (6 Tacos)$20.00
Burrito Pack$20.00
Includes 2 burritos w/ chips & homemade salsa
Shytown Burrito$8.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Pinto Beans, Rice, Pico, & Chipotle Aioli
Ole Burrito$8.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Jalapenos, Pinto Beans, Pico De Gallo, Rice, & Honey Chipotle Sauce
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

2 N 6th St

Richmond VA

