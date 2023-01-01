Cafe on Main - 1102 N.Main Street
Open today 6:00 AM - 2:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Location
1102 N.Main Street, Edgerton WI 53534
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wet Bottoms feat. - Ziggy's BBQ & Smokehouse
No Reviews
723 Ellendale Road Edgerton, WI 53534
View restaurant