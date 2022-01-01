Cafe on the Square
Cafe on the Square is a locally-owned full service restaurant that lives by the slogan "Big City Taste with Small Town Charm!" We offer our guests home-cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner; Nebraska brews and wines; and specialty drinks. The Cafe is located in the heart of downtown Seward -- a small town known for great holiday festivals, Concordia University, and a downtown square full of eclectic shops.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
101 S 6th St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
101 S 6th St
Seward NE
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Good 'Ol Days
Small town bar and grill, our motto; Come on in your friends are already here.
Genoa Food Company
Come in and enjoy!
Raymono’s Pizza Plus
Come in and enjoy!
The Zeppelin
Where good times are always going down!