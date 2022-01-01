Bar 114
114 E. 49th Street
Location
114 E. 49th Street
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
