Pata, Inc. HQ
revenge burgers, spite snacks, end of the world anarchy // open tues-thurs 12-8, fri-sat 12-9
4923 N College Avenue
Location
4923 N College Avenue
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Apocalypse Burger
revenge burgers, spite snacks, end of the world anarchy // open tues-thurs 12-8, fri-sat 12-9
Cafe Patachou
Cafe Patachou Meridian Kessler is open for limited inside dining, patio service, to go and online carryout orders. Wednesday - Sunday, 8am - 3pm.
Aroma Indian Cuisine and Bar - Broad Ripple
Come in and enjoy!
Napolese Pizzeria
Online ordering available Sunday - Thursday 4pm - 8:30pm // Friday/Saturday 4pm - 9pm
Napolese is about artfully made pizza and stone hearth baking. We use the finest ingredients available, carefully sourcing cheeses, meats and local farm produce grown specifically for Napolese.