Go
Toast

Cafe Pawz

At Café Pawz, the North Woods is the backdrop as you're surrounded with enticing aromas of made-from-scratch bakery treats and fresh-brewed Caribou Coffee. We'll taunt your taste buds with scrumptious burgers, garden fresh salads, wraps, flatbread pizza, deli sandwiches, panini and gourmet soups. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, we feature several “healthy choice” options. In addition to the fantastic food and beverages, we also entertain you with big screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and we look forward to seeing you soon!

13150 1st St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Choc Chunk Cookie$1.69
Club Panini$8.45
Large Fountain$2.39
Chopped Cobb$9.79
Craisin Chicken$9.79
Small Fountain$1.99
Carmel Indulgence Latte
Pawz Panini$9.39
Pick Two$6.99
Southwestern Chicken$9.99
See full menu

Location

13150 1st St

Becker MN

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Von's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pizza Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Nordic Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Beer The Ultimate Quest! Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston